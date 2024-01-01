Jubilee Life Insurance and SEED Ventures host ECP fundraising event

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Jubilee Life Insurance, the country’s largest private sector insurance company hosted a fundraising dinner for the Enterprise Challenge Pakistan (ECP), a national entrepreneurship competition for 14 – 18-year-old students, with distinguished guests in attendance including Ms Sarah Mooney – British Deputy High Commissioner, Mr Will Straw, CEO Prince’s Trust International, Mr Syed Usman Qaiser, Head of Marketing and Brand Management, Jubilee Life Insurance, Ms. Shaista and Ms. Maha Salman from SEED Ventures as well as other organizations at the British Deputy High Commission, Karachi.

The event was aimed at inviting support from various partners for the Enterprise Challenge Pakistan Programme, an initiative of Prince’s Trust International executed by SEED Ventures since 2016 across Pakistan, to further facilitate the objective of the programme. Jubilee Life has been a strong rallying force behind the programme for the past five years as it aims to inspire entrepreneurial spirit and transform young minds into the job creators of tomorrow.

The programme has actively engaged with over 6,000 young individuals from over 200 schools nationwide over the past five years, equipping them with essential skills such as confidence, teamwork, problem-solving, decision-making, effective communication, and creative thinking.

The event was aimed at not just showcasing the milestones achieved through the collaborative efforts of Jubilee Life and SEED Ventures but also highlighting how an enduring partnership with Enterprise Challenge Pakistan aligns seamlessly with a broader vision of alleviating socio-economic challenges by empowering youth and women in Pakistan. Mr Javed Ahmed, MD & CEO of Jubilee Life Insurance, underlined the transformative impact of brands in propelling the mission of upskilling young minds forward.

He stated, “Our five-year partnership with Enterprise Challenge Pakistan is evidence of the immense potential we see in empowering the youth. Corporations can play a crucial role in shaping the future of our country by investing in programmes like Enterprise Challenge Pakistan, providing the tools and opportunities for young minds to become impactful contributors to society.” Shaista Ayesha, CEO of SEED Ventures, shared insights into the programme’s perspective, stating, “Enterprise Challenge Pakistan is not just a competition; it is a journey towards empowering the youth to be change-makers.

The support from corporations is crucial to ensuring that this journey reaches more schools, including underprivileged girls, out-of-school kids, and those with disabilities.” Will Straw, CEO of Prince’s Trust International, emphasized the importance of initiatives like Enterprise Challenge Pakistan and said, “Enterprise Challenge is a global programme helping inspire the next generation of entrepreneurs while helping them gain vital skills such as confidence, communication and teamwork. In Pakistan, we are proud the programme has grown to support thousands of young people across all seven regions.

We are incredibly grateful to all of our partners, including Jubilee Life Insurance for their ongoing support and look forward to working together to help many more young people with their skills development in the years ahead.” Through this initiative, Jubilee Life Insurance and SEED Ventures envision expanding the reach of Enterprise Challenge Pakistan, aiming to impact 2000 schools and onboard 30,000 young individuals from underprivileged schools across Pakistan in the next five years.