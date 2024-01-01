‘SIFC transforming investment landscape of Pakistan’

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States (US) Masood Khan has said that Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) has transformed investment landscape of Pakistan with speedy approvals, smooth execution of projects and guaranteed returns.

“We have chosen IT, agriculture, alternate energy and extractive industries as the priority areas for investment,” he said, adding that we encourage Pak-US nationals to take advantage of this bonanza and scale up their investments in these sectors.”

Ambassador Masood Khan made these remarks during a virtual meeting with the business leaders heading various chambers and business entities in Houston, California, and other parts of the US, says a press release received here on Saturday from Washington DC.

The meeting was part of Embassy’s initiative of connecting business organizations and trade bodies and create the required synergy for promoting business activities between Pakistan and the United States.

The meeting was attended by President Pakistan Chamber of Commerce-USA (Houston) Amir Piprani, Chairman PACC (Los Angeles California) Waqar Ali Khan, President Houston

Karachi Sister City Association Muhammad Saeed Sheikh, President Georgia Pakistan Business Council Imran Niazi, renowned entrepreneur and CEO of Ka’aba Fusion Dr Sohail Masood, Director Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited (PSX) Ahmed Chinoy, and other leading businessmen including Usman Arshad, Syed F Ismail, Maqsood, Afsah Khan and Maqsood Ali from Sacramento.

Pakistan’s Counsel Generals in Los Angeles and Houston along with trade and commerce officers were also present during the meeting. Addressing the participants, the envoy paid tribute to the Pak business community in the US which was playing a critical role in cementing trade relations between Pakistan and the US and investing their resources in the motherland.

He said the Embassy’s initiative to connect trade bodies was meant to create a strong network for greater economic impact. Chairman Pakistan Chamber of Commerce Amir Piprani told the participants that PACC was playing its role since past 27 years and was regularly holding trade shows, exhibitions and seminars to promote bilateral trade.

This year, PACC would be holding a Trade Expo in October and was working closely with TDAP for the purpose. He invited suggestions from the participants for successful holding of the expo.

CEO Ka’aba Fusion Dr Sohail Masood, pioneer in the Home Infusion Industry, an accomplished entrepreneur and philanthropist, shared his success story with the participants. He informed that Ka’aba Fusion has also established office back in Pakistan to create job opportunities for Pakistani professionals in healthcare.

He further stated that Ka’aba Fusion was also in the process of introducing home infusion services in Pakistan which would provide quality healthcare to the people at their doorstep and would open up huge job opportunities for healthcare workers and professionals.

Maqsood, CEO of TSI Engineering, Inc and alumnus of the Civil Engineering Department UET Lahore, said that UET alumni had raised $150,000 last month for their alma mater. He also said that they were helping Pak engineers and had also set up an office in Faisalabad for the purpose.

He informed the participants that Columbia University had evinced keen interest into studying his model for small business development. He suggested imparting construction management education to Pak students.

Muhammad Saeed Sheikh, President Houston-Karachi Sister City Association, speaking on the occasion highlighted the contributions made during flood relief activities. He also apprised the participants about various initiatives that were taken to connect trade bodies and to support education and youth of Pakistan.

Director Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited (PSX) Ahmed Chinoy highlighted new and existing business opportunities in Pakistan where the business community was enjoying great returns for their equity. He specially highlighted the returns on treasury bills and Roshan Digital Accounts.

Other participants also spoke on the occasion and underscored their commitment to contribute towards economic betterment of the country. Ambassador Masood Khan thanked the business community for their commitment in supporting efforts to strengthen Pak-US business ties.

Highlighting immense opportunities in the four priority sectors for investment, Ambassador Masood Khan said that Pakistani-American could utilize US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) and International Finance Corporation for scaling up their investments in IT, renewable and alternate energy, agriculture and extractive industries.

“Invest in Pakistan with full confidence. Your trust in Pakistan would encourage your counterparts in United States to choose Pakistan as their preferred investment destination,” said Ambassador Masood Khan. (PPI)