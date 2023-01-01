Judicial Commission recommends Justice Hilali as PHC CJ

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: A judicial commission meeting, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial, Thursday recommended the name of Justice Musarrat Hilali for the Chief Justice (CJ) of Peshawar High Court (PHC) on permanent basis, reported 24NewsHD TV channel.

Justice Musarrat Hilali is the senior-most judge of the PHC, and she at the moment is the acting Chief Justice of the PHC. Her appointment as the PHC chief justice was unanimously recommended.

The matter was referred to the Parliamentary Committee on Appointment of Judges for final approval.