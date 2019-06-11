JUI-F chief asks lawyers to take politicians into confidence over judges reference

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman stated today (June 11) that the National Accountability Court (NAB) has started a movement against the government. We are eyeing the references against judges whereas legal community should take politicians in confidence as well.

JUI-F chief expressed that he has no idea about the arrest of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder. He said that arrests are the part of politics and politicians are not scared of it as he, himself, has experienced it.

Talking to the media, he asserted that fake claims were made about ensuring peace in the tribal areas. The old national action plan needs to be revised, he added.

While talking about the references against judges, he said that they should get support on it and power must not be illegally exercised anywhere.

While criticizing the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government, he expressed that Peshawar Metro Plan has reached Rs110 billion. Balochistan National Party president Akhtar Mengal will be in opposition if he experiences a shocking swing.

He further said that all religious parties are on one page. Current government has attacked the ideological identity of the country and 13 million march has already been done, he added.

Talking in a press conference, he said that an All Party Conference (APC) will be held at the end of June. Country’s economic situation is in a dire situation, he expressed.