Cases being fabricated to defame politicians: Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior vice president and former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that cases are being fabricated to defame the politics and politicians as PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz presented all his assets and answered every questionnaire pertaining to alleged references.

Talking to media, he expressed that Hamza Shahbaz returned to the country and NAB’s hearing despite his infant’s operation. He further said that NAB alleged that Hamza laundered Rs180 million. “NAB is making a case way back to date when he was not even a member of National and Provincial Assembly”, he added.

If NAB wants to accuse Hamza Shahbaz then they must do it in front of the public, he expressed.

Former PM asked if money coming into the country can be laundered. NAB should hold an equal accountability of everyone. Accountability should not be delayed and revenge must not be extracted in these cases, he added.

During a press conference, PML-N senior VP demanded NAB to arrest and investigate Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar and Jahangir Khan Tareen.