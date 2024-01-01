World can still reach a common understanding with IEA: Anas Haqqani

KABUL (Ariana news): Anas Haqqani, a prominent member of the Islamic Emirate, said Thursday, on the occasion of the 4th anniversary of the signing of the Doha Agreement, that this day in 2020 was the day of recognizing the freedom, independence and dignity of Afghans and added that the world can still reach a common understanding with IEA based on “political realities”.

Haqqani said Thursday in a post on X: “There is still time for the Intl. community to implement the remaining provisions of the Doha Agreement as the contents of the Agreement don’t fall under the ‘passage of time’ rule. The world can still reach to a common understanding with IEA based on “political realities”.

“The day of the signing of the Doha Agreement is the day of recognizing the freedom, independence and dignity of Afghans. The signing of the agreement by the occupier was an acknowledgment that the Islamic Emirate is a liberation movement and inheritor of this land,” he added.

Haqqani stated: “The hard negotiations of this agreement & the tolerance of many violations by the opposite side after the signing showed that the Islamic Emirate not only has a special capacity in the field of combat, but also demonstrated a deep political understanding & strategic patience.”

He also stated that it has been four and a half years since the negotiations and the Islamic system has been in power for two and a half years and that the IEA is standing firm on its promises that “no harm will happen from our soil to others, but only benefit.”