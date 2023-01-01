Kajol reveals ONE thing she dislikes about Shah Rukh Khan

NEW DELHI (Web Desk): Kajol has revealed the one thing that she does not like at all about his best buddy, Shah Rukh Khan.

Khan and Kajol have been the most admired on-screen couple in Hindi cinema. The two are known to be pretty good friends.

In an interview with Mashable India, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actress was asked about the equation she shares with the Pathaan actor. They also asked her what she likes and dislikes about him.

To respond, the 48-year-old actress said that she does not really like how the 57-year-old actor remembers the dialogues of each and every person on the set.

She told Mashable India: “What I don’t like and I also find is most endearing about him, is the fact that when he comes on the set, he knows all the dialogues of everybody on the set.”

“It doesn’t matter if we are doing a three-page scene, he would have memorized all the three pages. He knows my dialogues, his dialogues, and third person’s dialogues as well.”

Kajol, 48, admitted that they are both very, very good friends. She also revealed that she does not text him every day otherwise, he will stab her with a fork. But Khan will pick up her call even if it’s 3 o’clock in the morning, reports India Today.

“I know for a fact that if I ever had to call him up at 3 o’clock in the morning, he would pick up my phone and he knows vice versa…(but) No, I do not message him every day ‘Good morning there’ and send him a flower photograph. I think he’d stab me with a nice fork if I ever tried it”, the Salaam Venky actress jokingly said.

Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan have collaborated multiple times on different projects. The duo has done many superhit films together, like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, My Name Is Khan, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Dilwale and more.