Karachi marriage hall owners protest against SC decision

F.P. Report

KARACHI: While rejecting the decision of Supreme Court (SC) to demolish the marriage halls in three areas of Karachi, the owners on Saturday staged protest outside Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA).

According to details, the protesters have decided to shut the halls and said that SBCA legalized them. They also tried to block University Road and exchanged harsh words with police officers.

Earlier, SC had directed Sindh government to demolish all marriage halls and buildings situated along Karsaz, Shahrah-e-Faisal, Rashid Minhas Road and Malir.

Justice Gulzar Ahmed expressed resentment over destroying Karachi’s beauty and ordered the concerned authorities to devise a plan within two weeks for making the metropolis encroachment-free.

The court had summoned heads of Airport Security Force (ASF), Karachi Port Trust (KPT), Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and other relevant departments in the case.