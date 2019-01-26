FIA to investigate into ‘corruption’ charges against Ameer Muqam

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has broader the spectrum of ongoing investigation into alleged corruption charges against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PMLN) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) president Ameer Muqam in a road construction project between Shangla and Alpuri in district Shangla.

The Amir Muqam and Company had started building the 35-kilometer road in the year 2009 with the initial cost of Rs850 million which rose to Rs2800 million in the year 2013.

Reportedly, the FIA has sought information on the basis of technical assessment from the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PEPRA), KP Highway Authority and the Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) to identify the alleged wrongdoings.

Regarding transparency in tenders of the project, officials have sought data from the PEPRA and assistance from the PDA over the road material used in the 35-kilometer road.