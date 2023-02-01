Karachi’s new winter sensation, crab soup, attracts food enthusiasts from across Pakistan

Naimat Khan

KARACHI: Thousands of people visit a seafood street near the Karachi port to indulge in the finest fish dishes offered by different eateries in winter. Among them, a particular stall at Keamari Seafood has captured the spotlight for several years.

While some buyers merely snap a quick selfie with the “peculiar creature” hanging over a large boiling pot before moving on, those who dare to try its taste end up loving it.

The distinctive stall specializes in crab soup at a place where most customers are unfamiliar with crab as a culinary ingredient.

“Those who come for the first time may not have tried it initially, but once they taste it, they really enjoy it and come back for the crab soup again,” Usman Safi, a restaurateur and owner of the stall told Arab News, adding the taste appeals to people.

“As soon as the weather gets colder, the demand for crab soup with seafood increases,” he added.

Crabs are relished globally in various culinary styles, from Southeast Asia’s spiced masala and chili crab to the Chesapeake Bay’s Old Bay Seasoning-steamed blue crab in the US. In Karachi’s seafood scene, the introduction of crab soup in 2019 coincided with the onset of COVID-19, contributing to the stall’s popularity as many believed it had immune-boosting properties.

The street now hosts three stalls, with two later established by the most famous Rashid Seafood.

At Safi’s stall, Chef Abdul Baseer crafts his signature crab soup by taking a live crab and skillfully cutting and cleaning it before putting it on boil. Once that is done, he adds a blend of spices, simmering the concoction for half an hour to create a flavorful and aromatic dish. The inclusion of hot spices, turmeric and Chef Baseer’s “secret spice blend” enhances the unique appeal of his crab soup.

“It has become quite popular, with people coming from far and wide to savor it. It was enjoyed then, and it continues to be a favorite now,” Safi said.

“The taste is good and excellent in every aspect,” Muhammad Arif Awan, a loyal customer, who visits weekly, agreed, attesting to the flavors that keeps him coming back.

Saira Khalid, a new customer, noted the weather was making it a good choice.

“Since the weather is cold for Karachi so the soup is good, it’s warm,” she said, adding that the soup had a lot of peppers, making it enjoyable for those who like it spicy.

“It’s a little spicy and there is good amount of crab meat in it. The serving is quite big, enough for two people,” she said.

Khalid recommended people to visit the seafood street, enjoy fish and prawns, but don’t return home without trying out crab soup.