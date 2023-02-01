Where we are going today: ‘Al-Mamlaka Social Dining’

Sulafa Alkhunaizi

Al-Mamlaka Social Dining, located in Riyadh’s Kingdom Center Mall, takes diners on an international journey with a curated selection of 21 restaurants featuring countless options to satisfy every taste.

Coffee and Bakery is perfect for breakfast and teatime with a wide variety of offerings, while Lebanese bakehouse, OVUN, has a savory selection of manakish, a Levantine specialty consisting of baked flatbread topped with akkawi cheese, thyme or ground beef.

For those craving a traditional Saudi breakfast with hearty spices, Bofia offers local favorites like shakshouka, kebdah, and foul tawa.

Another great breakfast option is Easy Bakery by Chef Shaden Al-Ajlan, known for its homemade sour bread and fluffy pastries.

The Pairing Table is the Kingdom’s first artisan cheese and nut pairing restaurant. It also offers a selection of items to take away, sourced from independent producers across Europe.

El Ta’koy has a delicious fusion menu of Hawaiian-inspired street food and flavors from Asia to Latin America. The Huli Huli Chicken is its signature dish, featuring sweet and savory marinated chicken served with coconut rice and a refreshing side of Hawaiian macaroni salad.

With a menu showcasing quality ingredients, restaurant Assembly lets its charcoal grill take center stage. Guests can choose from grilled meats, seafood, or vegetables before personalizing their kebabs with an appetizer.

Al-Mamlaka Social Dining is a great hall for those craving more than one cuisine or for large groups with differing tastes. Prices vary across restaurants, with many delicious yet affordable options.

Courtesy: arabnews