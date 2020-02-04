Kashmir Solidarity Day: Kabul hotel calls off Pak embassy’s event amid govt pressure

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Afghan government on Tuesday pressurised local hostel administration to cancel an event scheduled to be organize by the Pakistani consulate in connection with the Kashmir Solidarity Day to express whole hearted support of Pakistani nation to the just struggle of Kashmiri people for their inalienable right to self-determination under UN resolutions.

As per the details, the Afghan government in a bid to please Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Indian government, pressurised the local hostel administration to cancel a programme scheduled to be organize by the Pakistani consulate in connection with the Kashmir Solidarity Day.

According to sources, Pakistan’s Embassy in Kabul will hold an event regarding Kashmir on February 5 that was scheduled to be held at the Intercontinental hotel in Kabul has been called off.

The hotel management has alleged that the Afghan government higher-ups have instructed them to cancel the reservation of the hall.

On Wednesday, Kashmir Solidarity Day will be observed to express whole hearted support of Pakistani nation to the just struggle of Kashmiri people for their inalienable right to self-determination under UN resolutions. It will be a public holiday.

This time the day is being observed after India revoked the special status of occupied Kashmir in August last year in total breach of all international laws, and since then the entire population of the held territory has been under lockdown.

On the occasion, Prime Minister Pakistan Imran Khan will address the special session of AJK Legislative Assembly in Muzaffarabad to express solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiri brethren.

Human chains will be formed at Kohala, Mangla, Holar and Azad Pattan points linking Pakistan and Azad Kashmir.

In the federal capital, people belonging to different strata of society will form a human chain at D-Chowk to express solidarity with their oppressed Kashmiri brethren.

Rallies, public meetings, and seminars will be held across the country, including Azad Kashmir to draw attention of the world community towards grave human rights violations and brutalities against innocent Kashmiris by the Indian security forces.

Banners highlighting the plight of innocent Kashmiris have been put on display at all important points and roads all over the country.