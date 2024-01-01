Kashmiri artists & poets playing significant role in highlighting Indian HR abuses: Mushaal

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Human Rights and Women Empowerment Mushaal Hussein Mullick on Thursday said the Kashmiri artists and musicians were playing a significant role in highlighting Indian human rights violations and expressing the resistance and struggle for freedom of the people of Jammu and Kashmir through their works.

She was addressing a seminar on “Reflections of Resilience; Showcasing Kashmiri Identity & Solidarity through Art”, organized by The India Study Center (ISC) at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad.

The event brought together young Pakistani and Kashmiri artists, creating a platform for an artistic exploration of Kashmiri identity and resilience and expressing solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

Mushaal lauded the creative initiative of engaging and empowering the youth of both Pakistan and Kashmir to express support for the Kashmiri freedom struggle through art. She said the musicians from Kashmir had composed songs that reflected the sentiments of resistance in the people of IIOJK which resonated locally and globally.

She said that visual artists, filmmakers, and photographers from the region were recognized for their contributions in depicting the harsh realities of life in Kashmir through political cartoons, illustrations, documentaries, and powerful images. She also acknowledged the literary contribution of Kashmiri poets and writers for providing a voice to the Kashmiri people through verses, novels, short stories, and essays.

The SAPM underscored the vital role of the Kashmiri artists and activists in utilizing social media platforms to share their work and raise awareness about human rights violations by India and the ongoing struggle for freedom by the people of IIOJK.

Mushaal underlined the impactful role of cultural events, concerts, and art festivals in engaging diverse audiences, expressing solidarity with people of IIOJK and constructing a compelling narrative to deepen global understanding of the Kashmir struggle. She stressed the significance of Pakistan’s educational institutions and universities organizing cultural festivals, with a specific focus on inviting Kashmiri talent to showcase their skills on international platforms.

She highlighted that organizing art exhibitions featuring the works of talented Kashmiri artists had the potential to resonate beyond national borders. Mushaal advocated for cultural diplomacy as a means to support and promote initiatives that amplify Kashmiri voices. She stressed close collaboration between the artists from Kashmir and Pakistan for participation in global cultural events to garner international recognition.

She underscored films as a powerful tool for raising global awareness, urging Pakistan’s media houses to create documentary films that explore the lives and struggles of the people, artists, musicians, and poets of Kashmir. The SAPM said that by highlighting the Kashmiri freedom struggle through their works, artists could contribute to a broader understanding of the complexities involved in the Kashmiri freedom struggle and advocate for justice and peace. Mushaal later inaugurated the Kashmir Art Exhibition, witnessed the artwork depicting the lives of Kashmiri people under the Indian oppression and distributed awards among the winners of the Kashmir art competition. (APP)