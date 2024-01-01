Babar Azam credits Sarfaraz Ahmed for his success

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Former Pakistan captain Babar Azam credited his predecessor Sarfaraz Ahmed for his success in international cricket and emergence as one of the top batters in the world currently.

Babar hosted a Space session on X, formerly Twitter, and answered the questions from his fans, submitted by using the hashtag “Ask Babar”.

“Are you as excited as I am for the live Twitter Space? I’ll be answering questions already submitted using #AskBabar. Send your questions and tune in. I will answer as many questions as possible,” wrote Babar.

While answering the questions Babar Azam opened up on his relationship with Sarfaraz Ahmed and asserted that the latter played a major role in his success.

“[Sarfaraz Ahmed] backed me and supported me a lot. Wherever I am now, is because of him,” said Babar.

Remember, Babar made his T20I debut for Pakistan under Sarfaraz’s captaincy and received notable support from then-captain Sarfaraz, especially in the longest format.

Babar Azam continued to reveal about his bond with Sarfaraz Ahmed and shared that the wicketkeeper batter has immense love for his bats.

“Saifi bhai likes my bats a lot and he always says that it’s my bat now and you should choose another one for the match,” reveals Babar.

In an interview last year, Sarfaraz Ahmed also asserted that the two cricketers share a strong relationship.

“My relationship with Babar, Rizwan and other players is very good. We played together for five years. Babar, Imam, Hassan, Shadab, Faheem, Rumman, Anwar, we all share a very good bond,” he shared.