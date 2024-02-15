Security check post targeted in Kech

(QUETTA): IN THE SPAN OF A FEW HOURS, TEN MORE EXPLOSIONS AND FIRING HAVE OCCURRED IN DIFFERENT AREAS OF BALOCHISTAN:

SECURITY CHECK POST TARGETTED IN KECH: Unidentified Persons targeted Frontier Crops post in a hand grenade following the firing in the Gana area of Kech district, Balochistan. Our correspondent reported from the vicinity of the site.

BLAST AND FIRING NEAR THE RESIDENT OF THE NATIONAL PARTY’S (NP) PRESIDENT IN KECH: Undefined persons targeted a post of security forces near the residents of former Chief Minister Balochistan Dr. Malik Baloch in the Kech district, Balochistan. Locals/Police

TWO LABOURERS WERE ABDUCTED IN DUKHI, BALOCHISTAN.

Unidentified armed persons killed a truck driver in the Dukhi area of Balochistan. Police In a separate incident, armed persons abducted two mine laborers who were working on a mine site in the Dukhi district, Balochistan. Police/Locals

UNIDENTIFIED PERSONS ATTEMPTED TO TARGET COASTAL GUARD IN HUB: Unidentified persons attempted to hurled a hand grenade at the Coast Guard gate in the Hub area of the Lasbella district, Balochistan.

However, the hand grenade did not explode. Official HAND GRENADE ATTACK IN QUETTA: A vehicle has been partially damaged in a blast on the Saryab Road Quetta, Balochistan. Police

THE ELECTION CAMPAIGN OFFICE OF BNP-JUI-F TARGETED IN KHIZDAR: Unidentified persons hurled a hand grenade at the Joint election campaign office of the Balochistan National Party (BNP-M) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) office in the Khuzdar district, Balochistan. Police/Locals

PPP CANDIDATE HOUSE TARGETED IN KHARAN: Unidentified persons hurled a hand grenade at the residents of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Municipal Committee Kharan Meer Nooruddain Nosharwani candidate Provincial of Balochistan PB-33 in the upcoming general election in Kharan district, Balochistan.

DC PANJGUR OFFICE TARGETED IN PANJGUR: Unidentified persons hurled a hand grenade at the office of Deputy Commissioner Panjgur which exploded in the kitchen. No loss was reported in this attack. Police CENTRAL JAIL TARGETED IN MUSTANG: At least one police personnel was injured when identified persons threw a hand grenade attack at the Central Jail area in the Mustang district, Balochistan. Police



Courtesy: The Khorasan Diary