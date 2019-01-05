Khawaja brothers to be produced before court today in Paragon Housing scam

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Khawaja Saad Rafique, and his brother Salman Rafique, are expected to be produced before the accountability court in Lahore on Saturday (today) in Paragon Housing Society scam case.

According to details, the Khawaja brothers are being investigated by the NAB under physical remand.

Meanwhile, a heavy contingent of police has been deployed around the court to prevent the party workers from disrupting law and order situation.

Last month on December 11, Khawaja brothers were arrested by the accountability watchdog after the Lahore High Court rejected their bail petition.

The NAB had launched an investigation into the alleged scam in November last year after a number of victims staged protests and held a press conference at the Lahore Press Club against what they termed housing society’s fraud.

Recent political scenario and detention of many political leaders in the country has pushed opposition parties closer, and in this regard, Rafique has hinted that his party may join ranks with the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) by saying that they would not topple the government but become a strong opposition for “legislative purposes”.

Moreover, he disclosed that his party had made a mistake in its tenure by “not modifying NAB laws”, and said they need to be changed.