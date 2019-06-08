Kidnap kingpin shot dead; 4 female hostages freed in Faryab province

FARYAB (Khaama Press): The Afghan police forces have killed a kidnap kingpin during an operation in northern Faryab province of Afghanistan.

The Ministry of Interior (MoI) said the police forces also rescued four women who were being kept as hostages.

The operation was conducted in Pashtun Kot district of Faryab province on Friday, the Ministry of Interior added.

The ministry also added that police forces shot the kidnap kingpin dead after he opened fire on them.

The police forces also arrested four accomplices of the kidnap kingpin during the same operation.

This comes as there has been a sharp rise in criminal incidents in key provinces and cities including capital during the recent months.

Meanwhile, the security officials are saying that efforts are underway to curb the activities of the criminal groups.