KP Apex commitee decides to continue action against illegal spectrum

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: The Provincial Apex Committee has decided to continue crackdown/actions against the illegal spectrum in a more effective and systematic manner and the concerned provincial and federal entities were directed to ensure well-coordinated actions to this end.

The third session of Provincial Apex Committee was held here on Wednesday with caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan in the chair. The forum took stock of the progress on the implementation of its decisions taken in the last session with regard to curb the illegal spectrum.

The meeting also reviewed progress on the repatriation of illegal immigrates to their homelands. Corps. Commander Peshawar Lt. Gen. Hassan Azhar Hayat, caretaker Provincial Minister Finance Ahmad Rasool Bangash, Chief Secretary, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, Inspector General Police, Akhtar Hayat Khan, Additional Chief Secretary Home, Muhammad Abid Majeed, administrative secretaries of concerned departments and other civil and military high ups attended the meeting.

The meeting reviewed in detail actions taken by various provincial and federal entities against illegal spectrum including smuggling, extortion, use of illegal SIMS and weapon, Hawala/Hundi, fake documentation, Narcotics and NCP vehicles etc. in the province. Authorities of the relevant provincial and federal departments gave detailed briefings to the forum regarding the achievements/progress of their concerned departments to curb the illegal spectrum.

Matters related to the profiling of Non Custom Paid (NCP) vehicles and registration of Madaris also came under discussion in the meeting. The forum reiterated its resolve to deal with the issue of illegal spectrum with iron hand specially the issue of extortion, and it was decided to have a special session of the Apex Committee focusing only on extortion with the aim to devise a comprehensive strategy to effectively deal with issue.

The form also stressed the need to have special check on the supply of narcotics in educational institutions, and it was decided to initiate crackdown against the big fishes involved in the manufacturing and supply of narcotics whereas Anti-Narcotics Force Excise Department and Police were directed to devise a joint strategy to curb the menace of narcotics.

The forum paid rich tributes to the sacrifices of security forces and Law Enforcement Agencies in the war against terrorism, offered Fatiha for the martyrs who lost their lives during the recent terrorism activities, and expressed sympathies with the bereaved families. Talking on this occasion, the Chief Minister remarked that officers and Jawans of security forces and LEAs have offered unprecented sacrifices for the nation, adding that the government and people of this country hold these sacrifices in highest degree of esteem.

Azam Khan maintained that the government, security forces and the entire nation is determined to deal with menace of terrorism, and stressed the need to curb all the illegal activities which are anyway helpful in promoting terrorism. He directed the high ups of all the relevant entities to ensure the implementation of the Apex Committee decisions in letter and spirit, and to further strengthen the coordination mechanism amongst all the stakeholders with the aim to deal with illegal spectrum in the desired manner.