KP CM inaugurates solarization project in PPC

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakthunkhwa, Justice (Retd) Arshad Hussain Shah here Wednesday launched Khushal (prosperous) Pakthunkhwa campaign and inaugurated solarization project at Peshawar Press Club (PPC).

The project has been completed at cost of Rs6.4 million. Accompanied by Caretaker Information Minister Feroz Jamal Shah Kakakhel, Chief Secretary KP, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry and other relevant authorities, the Chief Minister KP has formally inaugurated the mega project.

The CM was informed that installation of the 25KV solar system would help save Rs2 million under head of electricity to press club and provide uninterrupted power supply to the journalist community helping them to fulfill their professional duties with ease. Upon arrival at the press club, the Chief Minister was warmly received by President of PPC, Arshad Aziz Malik, elected members of his cabinet and journalists in large numbers. Later talking to reporters, the chief minister said a Khushal Pakhtunkhwa campaign has been launched in the province under which problems of people would be addressed at their doorsteps.

Besides improving governance on principles of people’s service delivery, he said that a strict campaign against encroachment, price hike, profiteering, adulteration, crimes, traffic problems and drugs were launched in KP under the campaign.

Seeking cooperation of journalists in the fight against narcotics, the chief minister said that training through agriculture and livestock departments would be provided to people and farmers enabling them to get maximum production from crops. The Khushal campaign’s positive effects would soon become visible. Tourism in KP would be promoted through awareness, linkages with tourists operators and hotels unions besides exploration of new destinations for tourism.