PM, Kuwait’s Crown Prince reiterate to deepen bilateral ties

KUWAIT (APP): Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar and Crown Prince of Kuwait Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmed Al Jaber Al Sabah met on Wednesday and agreed to further deepen the bilateral relationship in diverse fields.

The prime minister reaffirmed the importance Pakistan attached to its relationship with Kuwait and reiterated the desire to further expand bilateral cooperation in diverse fields, the PM Office’s Media Wing said. PM Kakar underscored the resolve to forge deeper economic engagement between Pakistan and Kuwait including trade, energy, information technology, labour, mineral and investments.

He expressed satisfaction over the close cooperation between the two countries at multilateral fora. He appreciated the measures undertaken by Kuwait for the recruitment of Pakistani manpower in the fields of health, security and infrastructure. The Crown Prince of Kuwait reciprocated the sentiments of the Prime Minister and reiterated the desire of Kuwaiti leadership to further deepen and broaden bilateral relations with Pakistan. Caretaker Prime Minister is on a two-day official visit to Kuwait with the primary objective of signing of Memorandum of Understanding in multiple areas, geared to transform the six-decade long bilateral relations into mutually beneficial economic ties.

Pakistan PM, Kuwaiti First Deputy PM reaffirm to strengthen fraternal ties: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar and First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Interior of Kuwait Sheikh Talal Al-Khaled Al-Ahmad Al Sabah underlined the importance of historical brotherly relations between the two countries.

During a meeting, they reaffirmed the desire to strengthen the fraternal ties by transforming them into a mutually rewarding economic partnership. Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir NI (M) was also present during the meeting, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release. The two leaders also witnessed the signing of seven agreements concluded to attract multi-billion dollar investment from the State of Kuwait in various sectors of Pakistan including food security/agriculture, hydel power, water supplies (safe drinking water and supporting mining activities), establishment of mining fund to support mineral industry, Technology Zones Development and Mangrove Preservation.

In addition, three MoUs in the fields of culture & art, environment & sustainable development were also signed. The leaders expressed great satisfaction at the trajectory of relations, agreed to remain in close contact, and take swift steps in further strengthening and deepening Pakistan-Kuwait relations.

The Pakistan prime minister termed these agreements with Kuwait another milestone in the achievements which the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) platform was bringing to the country. The prime minister also prayed for the good health of Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Emir of the State of Kuwait.

PM arrives in Dubai to attend COP-28: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar arrived in Dubai, United Arab Emirates to attend the 28th United Nations Conference of Parties (COP-28).

Minister for Justice of the United Arab Emirates Abdullah Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, Pakistan’s Ambassador to the UAE Faisal Niaz Tirmizi and the Pakistani diplomatic staff welcomed the prime minister at Dubai’s Al-Maktoum airport, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release. Caretaker Prime Minister Kakar will head the Pakistani delegation at the 28th Conference of Parties (COP-28), besides he will also attend the World Climate Action Summit on December 01-02.

Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani, Caretaker Finance Minister Dr Shamshad Akhtar, Caretaker Minister for Climate Change Ahmed Irfan Aslam and Caretaker Energy Minister Muhammad Ali will also participate in COP-28. The COP28 summit is being held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, which officially begins on Thursday (November 30) and runs through December 12. COP “Conference of the Parties,” refers to signatories of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, an agreement which was signed by over 150 governments in 1992.