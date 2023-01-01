KP CM orders inquiry into Kabal blast

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan has ordered an inquiry into the incident of blast at CTD Police Station Kabal Swat to ascertain the actual causes of the incident.

A two member inquiry committee comprising Home Secretary and Additional Inspector General, Special Branch has been constituted to this effect.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday in this regard, the Chief Minister has said that inquiry into the incident is underway, adding that though apparently it seems to be cuased by any mishap, but nothing could be said with certainity whether it was cuased by any mishap or it was a terrorist activity.

Azam Khan lamented that some elements were trying to use the tragic incident for political point scoring without confirming the actual cause of the incident which is inappropriate, and added that such an attempt on the part of those elements would be sheer injustice to the sacrifices of the martyrs and to the feelings of their families.

Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Haji Ghulam Ali here Tuesday said that Kabal CTD blast incident would be thoroughly probed and has termed the premature and early statements of some elements without knowing facts, was an irrational and illogical approach.

In a statement here, the governor said that elements involved in the negative propaganda was against an enemy of the country and the nation. He said politicking on such unfortunate incidents was not only highly deplorable but a deep conspiracy against the country and the nation.

The Governor said such elements would be exposed before masses and their nefarious designs would be frustrated with power of people. The sacrifices of security forces, police and the Pakistani nation for peace would not go waste. The entire nation held sacrifices of police and security forces in high esteem, he remarked.

Collective funeral of nine policemen offered, rescue operation accelerated: The collective funeral of the nine martyred policemen was offered at Swat Police Line here Tuesday. Besides others, the IGP Khyber Pakthunkhwa Akhtar Hayat Gandapur, DIG Counter Terrorism Department, Tauseef Khalid, District Police Officer Swat, senior civil and military officers and relatives of the victims attended.

Later, their bodies were shifted to their native villages and towns for last rituals where they were laid to rest full police honour. According to IGP KP, 15 people were martyred including nine policemen and six civilians and about 43 others injured in the last night explosions at Counter Terrorism Department police station’s ammunition depot. As a result of huge fire and blasts, the police station was razed to the ground and also caused damages to the nearby buildings where rescue operations started.