KP CM visits Swat, inspects various outlets

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justice (R) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah paid a one day visit to district Swat on Saturday during which he Inspected various public service delivery outlets Including hospitals, police stations, Drug addicts rehabilitation centres etc. He took stock of the services and facilities being provided there.

He issued necessary directives to the quarters concerned to further the service delivery system in these outlets to facilitate the public to the maximum. Later on, the Chief Minister chaired a meeting of the high ups of district administration at Commissioner Malakand office. Advisor to Caretaker Chief Minister Dr. Sarfraz Ali Shah, Inspector General Police Akhtar Hayat Khan, Commissioner Malakand Saqib Raza Aslam, Regional Police Officer Muhammad Ali, Deputy Commissioner Swat Dr. Qasim, Deputy Commissioner Malakand Shahid Khan and heads of all line departments attended the meeting.

The Chief Minister was given detailed briefing about the overall law and order situation, administrative matters, progress on the ongoing developmental schemes and related issues. The Chief Minister directed the divisional administration of Malakand for efforts to further improve public service delivery in the region.

He also directed the concerned authorities of police for coordinated efforts to further improve the overall law and order in the region, and to carry out cracks downs against drug dealers with special focus on the big fish further directing to work on improving the prosecution system so that punishment to people involved in the business of narcotics could be ensured.

Arshad Hussain termed maintaining law and order as top most priority of his government, and said that all possible measures would be taken to this end, police would further be strengthened in terms of equipment, arms and ammunition adding that all the available resources would be provided on priority basis to equip the police force to enable to deal the challenges of the day effectively.

The Chief Minister directed the authorities concerned to expedite work on the computerization of land record and settlement in the districts where it has been initiated, and to complete the process as soon as possible so that issues of land disputes in the regions are solved automatically.

The Chief Minister was given detailed briefing on the progress so far made on various ongoing developmental projects in Malakand Division including Swat Motorway Phase 2, Dir Express way, Karakar Tunnel, Koto Hydro Power Project, Lawi Hydro Project, Gorkan Matilan Hydro Power Project etc. The caretaker Chief Minister termed these projects as of vital importance for the overall development of the region and directed the concerned authorities to sit together and come with out of the box solutions to remove the hindrances impeding the fast track execution of these projects so that they these could be completed without any delay.