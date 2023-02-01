Sikh pilgrims arrive in Pakistan

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Around 3,000 Sikh Yatrees (pilgrims) reached Pakistan from India through the Wagah Border crossing here on Saturday to participate in the 554th birth anniversary of Sikh religion founder Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji.

Additional Secretary of Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) (Shrines) Rana Shahid Saleem, Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (PSGPC) Pardhan Sardar Ameer Singh, committee members Sardar Satwant Singh, Sardar Rawinder Singh and others warmly welcomed the pilgrims. Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) Amritsar party leader Khushmindar Singh told the media on arrival to Pakistan that special love for Pakistanis compelled them to visit the country again and again.

He recalled that he had visited the sacred land of Pakistan three times, commenting that facilities and arrangements for pilgrims improved every time. He said that Sikh yatrees were contented with the opening of the Kartarpur Corridor, adding, “We are grateful to the Pakistan government, particularly the ETPB, for making arrangements for protection of Gurdwaras in Pakistan.”