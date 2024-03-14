KP CM vows to initiate Billion Trees Plus project

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: To enhance forest cover in the province, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur decided in principal to initiate Billion Tree Plus project, and directed the quarters concerned to complete home work in this regard.

This he decided while chairing a meeting of the forest and environment department, held here at Chief Minister’s House Peshawar. Provincial Minister for Forest Fazal Hakim, Principal Secretary to CM Amjad Ali Khan, Secretary Forest Nazar Hussain Shah and other relevant officials attended the meeting.

The Chief Minister was briefed about the performance, targets, administrative and other related matters of the department. The Chief Minister directed the concerned quarter to formulate an effective strategy for enhancing revenue collection of the department and preventing forest cutting in the province.

He directed for substantial increase in the fines against illegal cutting and logging of forest timber, adding that amount of the fine should be more than the value of timber harvested so as to curb the elements that cause deforestation. “CCTV Cameras be installed at all forest check posts to keep a close watch on timber smuggling and other illegal activities”, he directed. The Chief Minister further directed them to come up with viable proposals and an action plan for promoting fisheries in the province.

Meanwhile the Chief Minister presided over a meeting regarding Peshawar-D.I.Khan Motorway. He was briefed about the progress so far made on the project, total cost of the project and proposed alignment. The Chief Minister directed the concerned authorities to also consider the option of Belt Operate Transfer (BOT) mode for constructing Peshawar-D.I.Khan motorway, adding that all necessary steps should be ensured in this regard. It was informed in a meeting that 365 Km long D.I.Khan motorway would have 2 tunnels and 19 interchanges benefitting a large number of population.

The project has also been discussed in the 8th meeting of Joint Working Group of CPEC and both the sides agreed that the project would be reconsidered in the next meeting of the Joint Working Group.