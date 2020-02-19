KP governor takes notice of Inflated power bills

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Taking notice of inflated electricity bills to domestic consumers in various areas of the province, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman directed the authorities concerned to take strict action against the officials involved in charging extra amount from the consumers.

Governor Shah Farman also directed the Peshawar Electric Supply Company’s (PESCO) chief to launch an inquiry against the officials who were involved in demanding bribes for correction of the bills.

He said that a large number of complaints about overbilling are being received from Badhbir, Masho Khel, Addezai and other areas of the province.

The governor asked the officials of Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) to change their behaviour with the consumers.

Last year on March 19, then Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry had said the government was returning Rs 2.5 billion to gas consumers after they were overbilled.

Briefing the media after federal cabinet meeting, the information minister had said inflated gas bills were being sent to consumers from 2016-17. He had said additional charges had been imposed in 3.2 million bills.

He had said names of some bigwigs will also unearth in gas theft. “There is an organised network behind this malpractice,” he had added.