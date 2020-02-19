Pakistan arrests 23 Indian fishermen for violating territorial waters

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) on Wednesday arrested 23 Indian fishermen for illegally fishing in territorial waters of the country and seized their four boats.

According to Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) spokesperson, said Indian fishermen were apprehended for their alleged indulgence in illegal fishing inside Pakistan’s territorial waters.

The arrested fishermen have been handed over to Docks police to carry out the required legal procedures, said Nawaz.

The intervention process was said to have involved PSMA manned vessels and speedboats.

On Friday, the PMSA had apprehended 23 Indian fishermen for illegally fishing in territorial waters of the country and seized their four boats near Sir Creek.

Commander Farooq, mission in-charge of the exercise, addressing a press conference this morning, said 23 crew members of the vessels, apparently fishermen, were also arrested during the exercise.

“We cannot overrule possible involvement of these boats in false flag operations,” said Commander Farooq, reiterating that it could had been risk for national security.

Commander Farooq said two fast response boats of PMSA were used in the clandestine operation to intercept the boats, manned by crew that apparently were fishermen.

These men were said to had adopted evasive manoeuvre to avert getting apprehended.

As for the mission itself, he said it was based on an information about presence of Indian boats operating near Pakistan-India borders with all chances of their entering into Pakistan s water territory.

The official said it was on basis of reliable information that extensive patrolling along the border was initiated through active involvement of agency s ships and fast response boats besides its aircraft to keep strict vigil and update presence of any suspected vessel.