KP Governor writes letter to CM for appointment of VCs

Ali Sheikh

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi has asked Chief Minister Sardar Ali Amin Gandapur to appoint vice-chancellors of the 25 public sector universities.

In his first letter to Chief Minister after assuming the position of Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim said that for a long time, delays in the appointment of vice-chancellors have left public sector universities grappling with financial, administrative, and academic challenges, putting the future of students at risk.

“According to Section 12 (3) of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Sector Universities Act 2012, the process of appointing vice-chancellors should commence six months prior to the completion of the incumbent vice-chancellors’ term,” the governor said in his letter.

“The recent verdict of the Peshawar High Court in a pending petition stated that the University of Science and Technology, Bannu, is functioning without a permanent vice-chancellor and registrar, while the pro vice-chancellor is serving for an extended period without serious efforts being made for the appointment of a permanent vice-chancellor,” the letter added.

The Governor further added that the Academic Search Committee has already forwarded its recommendations for the appointment of vice-chancellors to the provincial government, but their approval has not been granted yet.

“In light of these facts, there is an urgent need for concerted efforts to address the financial, administrative, and academic crises in the province’s public sector universities,” the governor said while asking the Chief Minister for his sincere cooperation to secure the future of the province’s youth.