Talpur reviews district performance, urges innovation and commitment

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The Honorable Minister of Social Welfare Department, Mr. Mir Tariq Ali Talpur, conducted meeting with all additional Directors, Deputy Directors of Social Welfare Department from 30 Districts of province Sindh along with Mr. Sajid Jamal Abro, Secretary Social Welfare Department and Director General Social Welfare Department, Mr. Nisar Ahmed Shaikh at Training Institute Social Welfare Department, Government of Sindh.

The purpose of meeting was to gather information about the performance of all Districts offices, specifically to learn about the various welfare activities they are undertaking and to understand the challenges and difficulties they are encountering while implementing these initiatives.

The meeting commenced with recitation of Holy Quran, followed by a warm welcome by principle Social welfare training institute to the Honorable Minister and all guest officers came from all Districts of Sindh province. Then all guests have introduced themselves and present their work through multimedia presentations. The representatives from all Districts presented their progress to the Honorable Minister, showcasing their achievements and challenges, including issues related to staffing and infrastructure, which hinder the smooth operation of Social Welfare activities.

The honorable minister showed keen interest in the presentations delivered by the additional Directors, engaging actively by asking insightful questions and seeking clarification on various aspects of their progress reports. This demonstrated the Minister’s commitment to understanding the details and challenges of the social welfare activities, and ensured a thorough discussion on the issues and achievements presented.

The Honorable Minister instructed the Director General (Administration) to precisely document the issues raised by all Districts and forward them to his office for prompt redressal. The Minister underscored the importance of innovative and dedicated work for the Welfare of communities, emphasizing that the Social Welfare Department must be committed to serving the communities.

He stressed that any challenge or issues encountered should be promptly shared with his office, ensuring timely resolution and support for the best interest of public. The Honorable Minister for Social Welfare Department appreciated the progress and achievements of officers of Social Welfare Department and motivated them to continue service delivery for community development.