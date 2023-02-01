KP Karate National Referee Course begins in Peshawar

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Karate Association with the collaboration of Pakistan Karate Federation organized a three day National Referee Course with Examination-2023 here at Hayatabad Sports Complex on Thursday.

The aim and objective of holding the Referee Course under qualified international referees is to equip Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with international referees for future to hold international events, Shah Faisal, who is a qualified Referee and Coach of the World Karate Federation.

“We want to develop these sectors at the door steps of the local referees wherein invited local referees from all districts across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including merged tribal areas,” Shah Faisal said.

Shah Faisal warmly welcomed the local referees attending the three-day course here and assured them that they would be facilitated by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Karate Association.

The course was officially inaugurated by Director Hayatabad Sports Complex Azizullah Jan, who was accompanied by Director Sports (Development) Niamat Ullah Marwat, Coordinator of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Karate Association International Qualified Coach Shah Faisal.

International Qualified Referee of Pakistan Karate Federation Ijazul Haque, Asrar and other personalities were present during the inauguration ceremony. During the three-day Course the local referees would be introduced with the new rules of World Karate Federation by giving them complete knowledge theoretical and practical sessions would also be organized.

The successful participants will be given referee license, referee badge, tie and certificate by Pakistan Karate Federation before appearing in the examination to be held under the aegis of qualified Referees of the Pakistan Karate Federation. (APP)