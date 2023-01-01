KPBC observes strike against ignoring PHC’s judge

Humayun Khan



PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council (KPBC) has strike and observed boycott from court proceeding against ignoring Peshawar High Court (PHC) judges for evaluation to Supreme Court of Pakistan, on Wednesday.



It is worthy to mention that no judge has evaluated to SCP since 2017 while only one Justice is serving at Supreme Court from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.



KPBC claimed that PHC’s judges are eligible for evaluating to SCP on seniority and added that equal representation at Supreme Court of provinces are mandatory.

KPBC claimed that petition of late Chief Justice PHC Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth is still pending despite his departure two year earlier.



KPBC demanded to summon meeting Judicial Commission for evaluation of judges to SCP from PHC on seniority basis. On the contrary, lawyer’s strike has compelled litigants hopeless and obtained new dates for hearing.