Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Acting Uzbekistani Foreign Minister Saidov

F.P. Report

TASHKENT: Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met with Acting Uzbekistani Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

The Secretary opened the meeting by emphasizing the United States’ support for Uzbekistan’s sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity.

Secretary Blinken and Acting Foreign Minister Saidov discussed topics of bilateral importance which include Afghanistan, the value of multilateral cooperation through the C5+1 diplomatic format, as well as enhancing regional connectivity and U.S. investment in Uzbekistan.

Secretary Blinken also urged the protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms, including the safeguarding of media freedom and transparency.