KPIC recomends inquiry against WSSP

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Taking action on a complaint number 9043 in which a citizen sought ‘tender and BOQ copy of a sewerage and water supply line in Zone-C Peshawar’ from the Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP), the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Commission (KPIC) decided to recommend initiation of inquiry by Secretary Local Government against the WSSP for the systematic failure of noncompliance of the KPIC direction to initiate case and report to the commission in

this regard.

While hearing the other complaint i.e. 10207 a citizen sought copy of DoK Book from the Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) Peshawar, the commission decided to share received information from the KTH Peshawar with the complainant. In complaint #8916 of a citizen sought ‘district wise list of coal mines in KP from the Environmental Agency (EPA), the commission also directed the EPA to submit a proper replay in the instant case so that the complaints may be decided as per KP RTI Act 2013 and the implementation of the act ibid is ensured in latter in spirit.

Chief Information Commissioner Farah Hamid Khan said that the commission strongly believes in providing information to the citizens to ensure transparency and good governance in the province. Lapse in this matter will not be tolerated.