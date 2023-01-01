Kunar’s Chapa Dara haunted by lack of potable water

ASADABAD (Pajhwok): Residents of the Chapa Dara district of eastern Kunar province complain about the lack of clean drinking water and the use of contaminated water that result in diseases. Abdul Hakeem, a resident of Gulsalk village, told Pajhwok Afghan News there were only two clean drinking water networks in the district and more than half of its population had to consume impure water. He said: “People of this district have been using stream water and they thus contract various diseases.” He urged the government to raise public awareness about the hazards of using stream water. He also asked for the supply of potable water. Sher Alam, an inhabitant of Waatly village, said more than 1,200 families were living in the district and all of them did not have access to clean drinking water. He said the government should address the issue as soon as possible and prevent people getting sick due to consumption of unhealthy water. Maulvi Abdul Hakeem Muhajir, deputy administrative chief for the district, said: “There are 75 large and small villages in Chapa Dara, which has a population of over 100,000. More than half of the people had no access to clean drinking water,” he acknowledged. He said he had shared the issue with provincial authorities and they had promised to sort out the problem. Chapa Dara is located in a mountainous area and digging deep wells there costs a lot. Most people could not afford to do so. Ayaz Safi, spokesman for the public health department, said: “A number of people from, Chapa Dara have contracted diarrhea. Awareness has been raised among 300 residents about avoiding the use of unhealthy water.” He said chlorine, hygiene kits and soaps had been distributed to district residents.