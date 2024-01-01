Launch of industry first co-branded affinity credit card with Qalandars

F.P. Report

LAHORE: The Bank of Punjab (BOP), one of the leading financial institutions with a network of 800 plus branches across Pakistan, had signed a partnership agreement with PSL franchise Lahore Qalandars in January 2022 where BOP is an exclusive banking partner during the 3 years term of the agreement. As a part of the agreement, new joint products were planned to be launched that will be beneficial for both organizations and the customers.

BOP Lahore Qalandars Credit Card (LQCC) is part of planned launch of products developed under the umbrella of the partnership to complete our Digital Banking menu.

A launch event was held at Pearl Continental Lahore on 16th February 2022 where the LQCC was un-veiled by the President & CEO of Bank of Punjab, Mr. Zafar Masud and CEO of Lahore Qalandars, Mr. Atif Rana.

Speaking on the occasion, BOP President and CEO Zafar Masud said, “At The Bank of Punjab, our customer is at heart of everything we do. Since cricket is part of our culture and PSL encourages healthy activities among the youth, we have developed Lahore Qalandars Credit Card to especially cater to the needs of Cricket fans in general and Lahore Qalandars fans in particular.

We continue with an objective to add value in whatever we put our hand in. LQCC is one such initiative on our part and we expect the industry will follow suit with coming out with new and unique product offering for their customers and the formation of healthy and economically important activities for the country. Cricket economy is something that we recognize and position ourselves. LQCC is a step in this direction.”

LQCC offers host of facilities to the cardholder in addition to the standard discounts offered on our Gold Cards. A combination of secure technology of Contactless and Chip & PIN coupled with a bold and attractive cricketing design, LQCC customers will enjoy following benefits:

Guaranteed merchandise on of Lahore Qalandar customers

Purchasing PSL tickets at special discounted rates

Opportunity to win PSL tickets

Special discounts on Sports outlets and brands and gyms

Existing customers of BOP can book their LQCC by visiting respective branch or registering a request at the Helpline number 042-111-267-200.

Speaking on the occasion, Lahore Qalandars CEO Atif Rana said: We are excited about this partnership with Bank of Punjab. Lahore Qalandars Credit Card is going to strengthen the bond of fans with Lahore Qalandars through BOP. We believe in developing the infrastructure for Cricket and expect that other franchises will follow this Co-branded/ Affinity card launch with their banking partners in future.”