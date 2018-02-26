Three militants killed, three injured in Laghman Drone strike

Monitoring Desk

LAGHMAN: As many as three militants were killed and three others were injured in a US drone strike in Laghman province of Afghanistan.

The local media outlet quoted the Afghan Military official the drone strike was carried out in Alinagar district of Laghman and adding that a local commander of the militant group was also injured in the attack.

Hideouts of terrorists were also destroyed in the airstrike in Noor Lam Sahib valley area..

Laghman has been among the relatively calm provinces in the East since the fall of the Taliban regime but the anti-government armed militants have been attempting increase insurgency activities in this province.

