Leicestershire sign India’s Rahane as Narine returns to Surrey

LONDON (Agencies): Leicestershire have signed India’s Ajinkya Rahane for part of the 2023 English domestic season, the Midlands county announced Tuesday.



The 34-year-old, who has captained his country in all formats, will arrive at Grace Road in June and be available for eight first-class County Championship matches and all of the One-Day Cup.



Rahane has scored 4,931 runs, including 12 centuries, in 82 Tests and 2,962 runs in 90 one-day internationals, although it is just over a year since he last represented India.



Leicestershire finished bottom in last season’s Second Division of the County Championship without winning a match.



Rahane, who previously had a county stint with Hampshire in 2019 where he scored a century on debut against Nottinghamshire, said in a statement: “I’m really happy to be joining Leicestershire for the upcoming season.



“I can’t wait to play alongside my new team-mates and explore the vibrant city of Leicester.”



Leicestershire director of cricket Claude Henderson added: “He (Rahane) comes with a lot of experience and a tremendous work ethic. It’s a great opportunity for us to tap into that.”



Meanwhile Surrey have re-signed West Indies spinner Sunil Narine for the 2023 Blast. Narine will be available for all fixtures that do not clash with his commitments to the Kolkata Knight Riders in the lucrative Indian Premier League.



Last year, Narine took 14 wickets at an economy of 5.96 per over in the Blast, and hit 199 runs at a strike rate of 163.11.



“Getting knocked out in the quarter-final last year was a real disappointment with the team we had,” Narine said in a club statement. “I know we can do better this year and will do what I can to help get us to Finals Day.”