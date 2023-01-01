LG polls: IHC adjourns appeals till 26th

ISLAMABAD (Agencies): The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has adjourned the hearing till January 26, in intra court appeals with regard to the local body elections in the federal capital.

A division bench of IHC headed by Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the appeal of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) against the decision of single member bench. Additional Attorney General Aamir Rehman, Additional Attorney General Munawar Dogal, petitioner’s counsel Ali Nawaz Awan and others appeared before the court.

The chief justice remarked that the court is hearing only urgent cases, adding that the main cause list had been cancelled as he was not feeling well. Justice Aamer Farooq asked the respondents to exchange the documents with themselves and the court would fix the case for next week.