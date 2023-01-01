LHC Bar President Ishtiaq Khan meets PTI Chief

LAHORE (NNI): Lahore High Court (LHC) Bar Association’s newly appointed President Ishtiaq Ahmad Khan on Sunday met the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan.

Imran Khan congratulated Ishtiaq Ahmad Khan and other members on winning the elections, leaders of the Insaf Lawyer’s Forum were also present there.

Mr Ishtiaq backed Imran Khan’s vision for the supremacy of the law and constitution.

In the meeting, the president of the Bar Association condemned Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)’s attacks and pressurizing the judiciary. He also expressed grave concern regarding the disrespect of basic human rights and political revenge by PDM.

He added, “Acting against the constitution and attacking the judiciary promoted unlawfulness in the country, the lawyer’s community will not compromise on the safety of the constitution, and freedom of judiciary.”