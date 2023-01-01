PTI’s “Jail Bharo” movement totally flopped: Rana Sanaullah

FAISALABAD (APP): Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Sunday said that “Jail Bharo” movement of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had totally flopped and even the PTI leaders and workers were trying to disassociate themselves from the drive.

Talking to the media at the residence of local PML-N leader Kashif Nawaz Randhawa, he said that politics of PTI was full of blunders. He said that Imran Khan did not take any single laudable step during his political career and wasted the time of people. “Imran Khan claimed to organize million march followed by another gimmicks which all proved in vain” he said adding the ultimate objective of Imran was to create political and economic instability in the country.

He created unnecessary problems during his tenure of almost four years in power and now continuing the same for his lust for power. He said that all the dramas staged by Imran Khan had been flopped and people would reject him in the coming general elections.

To a question, he said the government had arrested approximately 125 PTI leaders and workers on their own request and detained them for a period of 30 days in different prisons.

To another question, he said: “We fully believe in the sanctity of state institutions but after the audio leak of Pervaiz Elahi it is necessary to clarify the situation. We will not blame anyone till the finding of leaked audio has been released.” About attack on Imran Khan, he said that investigation revealed that it was not an organized attack and the attacker was alone. To another question, he said that various surveys revealed that PML-N was leading political party of Punjab. About issuance of party tickets, he said that parliamentary board of the party would decide to award tickets to the candidates.

Earlier, Rana Sanaullah condoled with Kashif Nawaz Randhawa over the demise of his mother.