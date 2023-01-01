LHC grants bail to Khadijah Shah in two cases of May 9 incidents

F.P. Report

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court has granted bail to fashion designer and PTI activist Khadijah Shah in two cases of vandalism and arson at the Lahore Corps Commander House as well as the Askari Tower in Gulberg on May 9.

The decision to grant bail was announced by a two-member bench of the high court headed by Justice Alia Neelam.

These cases of arson and vandalism were registered against Khadijah Shah at Sarwar Road and Gulberg police stations.

The court had reserved its decision on the bails of Khadijah Shah and others on Tuesday.

According to the court’s cause list, the other suspects in the cases include Usman Sharif, Muhammad Shahbaz, Suleiman Qadri and Arbaaz. The court had to decide on the post-arrest bails of the suspects.

On Tuesday, the anti-terrorism court of Lahore had also extended the judicial remand of Khadijah Shah and others arrested in the Corps Commander House arson case till October 31.

Judge Abhar Gul of the ATC had heard the case.

During the hearing, the police presented Khadijah Shah and other suspects before the court after the completion of their judicial remand. The police also requested for an extension in the remand.

The court accepted the plea and extended the judicial remand of Khadijah Shah, Alia Hamza and others till October 31.

Sarwar Road police had registered a case against the suspects.

The court had also sent Dr Yasmin Rashid and Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed to jail on judicial remand in the Shadman police station arson case and adjourned the proceedings till October 31.

The police produced the two before the court after a five-day physical remand.