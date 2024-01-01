LHC grants bail to Pervez Elahi in appointment case

F.P. Report

LAHORE : The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday granted bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Pervez Elahi in the case of appointment of Muhammad Khan Bhatti as principal secretary.

Aamir Saeed Ran Advocate appeared on behalf of the petitioner Chaudhry Pervez Elahi while Additional Prosecutor General Abdul Samad pleaded the case on behalf of the Punjab government.

LHC Justice Shahram Sarwar Chaudhry granted the bail application of Ch Pervez Elahi against a bond of Rs0.1 million. The court said the accused was in jail for four months, now all matters will be heard in the trial court.

Amir Saeedran advocate told the court that case against former CM Punjab was established on political grounds.

The counsel requested the court that the judicial magistrate had already discharged Muhammad Khan Bhatti and contrary to the fact when Pervez Elahi became the CM, the notification for principal secretary was issued by then chief secretary.

Therefore Pervaiz Elahi should be granted bail in the case. Additional Prosecutor General Abdul Samad contended that the appointment of the accused as Principal Secretary to CM want not in accordance with the rules.

The post of Principal Secretary to Chief Minister is Grade 20 and is a cadre post. Only PMS and Pakistan Administrative Service officers can be appointed to this post.