Liberation front of Afghanistan attacks Taliban checkpoint

KABUL(Indy Persian Afg): The Liberation Front of Afghanistan announced on Sunday, 29 Bahman (February 18) that it attacked the outpost of the Taliban forces at the “Gol Sarkh” intersection in the fourth security area of Kabul city.

This front said that three armed Taliban were killed and two others were wounded in this attack.

This front added that the agents of this police station had shot at several passenger cars in Kabul last week and harassed women and girls under the pretext of inspection.

Most of Azdi Front’s attacks on the Taliban are carried out at night to avoid civilian casualties.

Azadi Front and National Resistance Front have armed activities against the Taliban and in recent months they have changed their way of fighting to guerilla attacks. A number of former Afghan soldiers are members of these two fronts against the Taliban regime.