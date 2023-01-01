Local kitchens open to feed quake survivors

HERAT (Khaama Press): The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has announced the opening several local kitchens in Herat to provide hot meals for the earthquake survivors.

The organization announced that in Herat, 15 community kitchens have been established to empower women and alleviate hunger. They shared images and videos to showcase their efforts.

Since October 8th, these kitchens have provided hot meals to over 5,000 people affected by the Herat earthquake. The organization emphasizes that these aids are specifically for the earthquake survivors and have also created employment opportunities for many women alongside their relief efforts.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the World Food Programme announced that it provides food assistance to the recent earthquake victims in Herat. However, according to this organization, $19 million is required to ensure food security for a hundred thousand affected individuals in Herat.

These community kitchens are a vital lifeline for the earthquake survivors, ensuring they receive nourishment during this challenging time. In conjunction with other humanitarian organizations, the UNDP’s efforts are critical to addressing the immediate needs of those impacted by the earthquake, underscoring the importance of continued support and funding to provide essential relief in Herat.