Motorbikes, 3-wheelers sale drops 9%

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The sale of motorbikes and three-wheelers in the country witnessed a decrease of 9.85 per cent during the first three months of the current fiscal year (2023-24) as compared to sales of the corresponding months of the last year.

During the months under review, as many as 268,990 motorbikes and three-wheelers were sold against the sale of 298,405 units in July-September (2022-23), according to the Pakistan Automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA).

The sale of Honda motorcycles dipped by 7.19 per cent from 250,132 units to 232,139 units whereas the sale of Suzuki motorcycles witnessed a decrease of 62.27 per cent from 10,007 units to 3,775 units during the months under review. Similarly, the sale of Yamaha motorbikes also went down from 3,726 units to 2,555 units witnessing a decline of 31.42 per cent while the sale of Road Prince motorbikes witnessed a sharp decline of 55.59 per cent from 9,273 units to 4,118 units.

However, the sales of United Auto motorcycles witnessed an increase of 7.04 per cent from 20,369 units to 21,803 units. Meanwhile, the sale of United Auto three-wheelers dipped from 412 units to 218 units while the sale of Sazgar three-wheelers however witnessed an increase of 31.14 percent from 2,193 units to 2,876 units. The data revealed that the sale of Qingqi three-wheelers has shown a nominal decrease of 2.19 per cent from 1,365 units to 1,335 units.(APP)