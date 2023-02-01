Man City make history with Club World Cup win

RIYADH (Agencies): Julian Alvarez scored twice as Manchester City won the Fifa Club World Cup for the first time by beating Brazilians Fluminense in Saudi Arabia.

Pep Guardiola’s side, taking part in the tournament after winning last season’s Champions League, made the ideal start as Alvarez struck after 40 seconds, chesting in from close range after Nathan Ake’s long-range strike hit the post.

They added a second in the 27th minute when Nino turned Phil Foden’s cross into the back of his own net. England’s Foden then got on the scoresheet himself in the second half when he darted through the middle to prod in Alvarez’s cross, before the Argentine forward got his second in the 88th minute with a clinical strike into the far corner.

Success meant City emulated Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea in lifting the Club World Cup, but became the first English side to win five trophies in a calendar year. The Treble of Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League last season was followed by the Uefa Super Cup in August.

“It was an incredible year,” said Guardiola. “Today we closed the chapter. We won everything we could. Now time to try again.” But some of the shine was taken off their victory by the sight of Rodri – so influential for the side – going off injured towards the end of the second half.

Meanwhile, Egyptian side Al Ahly claimed third place with a 4-2 win against Urawa Red Diamonds of Japan.

City seal another title to round off memorable 2023

City’s win in Jeddah completed a trophy-laden and unforgettable year for the club. Although winning the Club World Cup has often carried less importance for English sides, Guardiola had spoken of his determination to “close the circle” and lift the trophy he believed would complete City’s collection.

While this was their first appearance in the tournament, Guardiola had won it before with Barcelona and Bayern Munich and underlined his desire to triumph again by naming a strong line-up. The outcome was a dominant display by the reigning Premier League champions, with goalkeeper Ederson largely untested aside from a Jhon Arias header just before half-time, and a late John Kennedy strike.

“We were a little lucky at the start, we got the ball and scored early and then they had an incredible 10-12 minutes that made you realise how tough it would be,” added Guardiola.

“The second goal helped us, but maybe we didn’t deserve it. We adjusted something in the second half and we were much, much better.”

City will celebrate before switching focus back to domestic matters, with their next game an away trip to Everton on Wednesday, 27 December.

With one win in their last six Premier League games, they will hope to use the momentum of their confident victory, and accolades of being crowned world champions, to get their title defence back on track.

Rodri concern after midfielder limps off

While City fans will be pleased to see another piece of silverware added to their trophy cabinet, they will be concerned by midfielder Rodri going off in the 74th minute. The midfielder was hurt by a challenge from Alexsander and looked in pain as he received treatment. Rodri was able to get back on his feet and attempted to continue, but was substituted to avoid risking him further.

City have struggled when the Spaniard has been absent this season, with their three defeats in the Premier League coming without him in the side.