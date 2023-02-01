Manoj Bajpayee reveals how wife Shabana Bajpayee reacts to his films

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee said that the biggest compliments and criticisms he gets about his films are from his wife Shabana Bajpayee.

Manoj Bajpayee revealed in an interview that he does not see eye to eye with Shabana Bajpayee as he does not share the full details of his films with her.

The ‘Aarakshan‘ star said he gets to see her genuine reaction to his films this way.

“Shabana has the complaint that I don’t share scripts with her,” Manoj Bajpayee said. “Because I like giving surprises to Shabana. I wait for the reaction and emotions that follow after surprising her. The biggest compliments and criticism I get are by Shabana.

“So whatever she feels after seeing the film should be first. So, only I don’t share scripts and she complains a lot about it. There have been fights about the same.”

The veteran star recalled when he showed her his film in an edit room. He said she got so upset that she did not look at him and cried about it.

“I went inside and the film had just ended. I was like ‘has it ended?’ Shabana did not even look at me, she went straight out and climbed down four floors, took an auto and went home. She cried a lot at home. So I wait for reactions like this,” he recalled.

Manoj Bajpayee recalled her telling him to remember that people have expectations before doing things that bring them shame.

“We can go to Delhi or we can go back to your village and settle down. But I don’t want such type of embarrassment,” he added.