Mariyam visits Central Jail Kot Lakhpat, inaugurates video calling centre, hospital

LAHORE (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz visited the Central Jail Kot Lakhpat here on Sunday and broke fast with the women prisoners.

The CM, instead of sitting with the guests, sat with the women prisoners. She herself presented samosas, pakoras, fruits and food to the women prisoners. She planted a sapling in the lawns of the Central Jail and ordered to plant more trees in jail. The CM also visited the cell where her father Nawaz Sharif was kept during his period of imprisonment. She, while recalling those days spent in jail, got emotional. She inaugurated a 20-bed hospital for rehabilitation of drug-addicts in the Central Jail Kot Lakhpat. Maryam also inaugurated the video call facility for prisoners. Central Jail Lahore is the first jail of its kind for providing video call facility to prisoners across the globe.

The CM visited kitchen of the jail and checked and reviewed the quality of food being prepared for prisoners. On the direction of CM, a special Iftar menu had been prepared for prisoners. On the direction of the CM, the prisoners were presented with biryani, samosas, pakoras, fruits and dahi bharay in their Iftar.

The CM conversed with the prisoners and inquired about their problems and needs. Maryam, while talking to the women prisoners, stated that she has come to meet them. The CM held the hand of a little girl accompanied by a woman prisoner and inquired from her about the food. Maryam Nawaz also met the jail staff being deputed during her period of imprisonment in the jail and also distributed gifts among the prisoners who got released from the jail.

On the direction of CM, every male prisoner getting released was given rupees 15 thousand along with clothes while women prisoners were given rupees 15 thousand per prisoner, clothes and bangles. Former Senator Pervez Rasheed, Provincial Minister for Information & Culture Azma Bokari, Chief Secretary, Secretary Home, Special Secretary Home, IG Prisons Farooq Nazir and other officials also accompanied.

CM Maryam lauds transparency in ‘Nigehban Ramadan Package’: Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz on Sunday lauded the transparency in ‘Nigehban Ramadan Package’.

As per details, Maryam said transparency has been ensured in Nigehban Ramadan Package as QR Code has been printed on each bag to ensure transparency. In a statement, The Punjab CM said that all necessary measures will be taken to provide relief to people in the province.

Maryam stated special bags of Nigehban Ramadan Package have been delivered to more than three million deserving families. She said delivery of these special bags to a total of six point four million deserving families will be completed soon.

Earlier, Maryam Nawaz directed authorities concerned to ensure high standard of quality items in Ramzan package. The Punjab chief minister issued the directives while chairing a meeting on the transparent distribution and monitoring of the Ramzan package. The meeting was briefed that a transparent and foolproof system has been devised for the provision of Ramzan Package among beneficiaries. CM Maryam Nawaz was briefed about the distribution of Punjab’s largest Ramzan relief package in history. During the meeting, it was apprised that the distribution of the Ramzan Package is being supervised with the help of the live dashboard and modern technology.

The meeting briefed that a helpline has also been set up for complaints.