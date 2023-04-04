Maryam: Parliament to stop SC’s ‘facilitation’ constitutionally

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz Sharif Tuesday termed the Supreme Court (SC) decision’s rejection from the federal cabinet as not enough and urged the Parliament to stop the bench’s ‘facilitation’ constitutionally.

She trolled some tweets giving a reaction over the SC’s verdict in the Punjab polls delay case and said it is not enough for the Federal Cabinet to reject the decision.

PML-N Vice President Maryam said those who flout the constitution and try to impose their blue-eyed should be brought to justice.

وفاقی کابینہ کی جانب سے فیصلہ مسترد کر دینا کافی نہیں ہے۔ آئین اور قانون کی دھجیاں اڑا کر لاڈلے کو مسلط کرنے کی کوشش کرنے والوں کو کٹہرے میں کھڑا کرنا چاہیے۔ — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) April 4, 2023

She said in her second tweet that the work done by Faiz, Khosa and Saqib Nisar in 2018, the responsibility has now been taken up by this bench.

She said a majority of the SC revolted against the facilitation and one-man show so the time has come for Parliament to stop this facilitation with its constitutional and legal powers.

2018 میں جو کام فیض، کھوسہ اور ثاقب نثار نے انجام دیا تھا، وہ ذمہ داری اب اس بنچ نے اٹھا لی ہے۔ اس خوفناک اور ڈھٹائی سے کی گئی سہولت کاری اور ون مین شو کے خلاف سپریم کورٹ کی اکثریت نے بغاوت کر دی۔ وقت آ گیا ہے کہ پارلیمنٹ اس سہولت کاری کو اپنے آئینی اور قانونی ہاتھوں سے روک دے۔ https://t.co/8JOoBEez66 — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) April 4, 2023

She said in her third tweet that today’s decision is the last blow of this conspiracy which started by re-writing the constitution and presented the Punjab government on the plate to the bench’s blue-eyed Imran Khan.

آج کا فیصلہ اس سازش کا آخری وار ہے جس کا آغاز آئین کو re-write کر کے پنجاب حکومت پلیٹ میں رکھ بنچ کے لاڈلے عمران کو پیش کی گئی کہ لو بیٹا، توڑ دو تاکہ ہم جیسے سہولت کاروں کی موجودگی اور نگرانی میں تمھیں دوبارہ سیلیکٹ کیا جائے۔ — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) April 4, 2023

Interestingly, when a respondent to her tweets expressed his worries about the disqualification over the contempt of court, she said they are not worried about it as they have already faced it in the past like the disqualification of Nawaz Sharif on the Iqama issue.