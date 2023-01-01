Nazeer Tarar says SC’s decision will make matters worse

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: While responding to the annulment of the election commission’s March 22 decision by the Supreme Court (SC), Federal Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar Tuesday said that the apex court’s decision would make the matters worse.

He said that Pakistan could not afford any constitutional and political crisis.

“We had pleaded with the chief justice to keep the court together,” he added.

“The court rejected the request of the attorney general. Only regret and sorrow can be expressed at the decision of the three-member bench,” he stated.