Maryam says Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan soon

ISLAMABAD (NNI): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior vice president Maryam Nawaz has said that Nawaz Sharif practices principled politics and suffers the punishment for it.

Speaking informally to the media on Sunday, she also admitted there was no chance of immediate relief to the masses from the price hike. “The people knew who brought inflation and took the country’s economy to the brink of disaster.”

Maryam Nawaz said that although the country was facing difficult times, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is making all-out efforts to take the country out of the quagmire.

Talking about her new role in the PML-N, Maryam Nawaz said, “PML-N supremo and PM Shehbaz Sharif has handed over the responsibility to me. She also clarified that she is not interested in becoming the prime minister or the chief minister after the upcoming general elections in the country. PML-N vice president said she was not aware of the overwhelming response from the masses on her arrival at the airport. “I told Nawaz Sharif that people gave me responses beyond my expectations.”

She admitted that party matters were impacted by the absence of the PML-N supremo in the country. “Mian Nawaz Sharif will be among us very soon and the cases against him will also be disappeared soon.”

To a question, she said Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is not an electoral alliance.

The daughter of Nawaz Sharif said this is her mission to strengthen the organization of the party in every province. “I want to strengthen the Muslim League (N) everywhere, including Sindh and Karachi, wherever there are weaknesses, they have to be removed.”

PML-N Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz said party organizational movement can be considered pre-election campaigns.

One of the objectives of these visits is to find the best representatives for fielding in the elections, she added. To another question, she said Shahid Khaqan is my elder brother and he intended to bring the youth forward. My father has 30-year-old cordial relations with him and I will go to Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, she added.

The PML-N stalwart also said for now, Junaid — her son — had also no intention of joining politics. “Junaid has to take the responsibility for his home first,” she said on a lighter note.

Maryam said that the foundation, identity, and power of her party was “performance”.

Responding to a question, she said that PML-N would hold public rallies near the upcoming elections. “The entire program of organizing the party was arranged by Nawaz Sharif himself.” Speaking on the occasion, Maryam said that the PML-N’s social media wing was working on a voluntary basis. “We find it difficult to repeat even true accusation,” she added. The PTI, she said, recruited keyboard warriors on the government’s expenditure. She added that their competition was with very rude people. Maryam also announced that her “party is setting up its own IT wing” to counter the propaganda of their opponents. She further said that she is working under the guidance and supervision of seniors like Ahsan Iqbal and Khawaja Saad Rafiq.